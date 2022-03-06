Ukrainian Ambassador to the United States: “It's a full-fledged war."
Fresh off her standing ovation at the State of The Union, Amb. Oksana Markarova joins The Sunday Show to make the case that a war on Ukraine is a war on Europe. She tells Jonathan what the U.S. needs to do to help Ukraine, and thanks the American people for their heartfelt support.March 6, 2022
