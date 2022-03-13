Russia's war with Ukraine ramps up with a deadly airstrike
MSNBC National Security Analyst Clint Watts breaks down the latest movements by Russian forces following a deadly strike on a Ukrainian military base just 12 miles from Poland and Russia's continued efforts to encircle the capital city of Kyiv.March 13, 2022
