Jonathan Capehart discusses with Pete Buttigieg, the first LGBTQ person to be confirmed by the Senate to a Cabinet-level position, what he would want his younger self to know: “There’s nothing wrong with you, just hang in there.” Buttigieg adds that that message goes beyond him – that it’s a message all queer 13-year olds should hear: “I want to make sure 13-year old whoever you are knows to hang in there.”