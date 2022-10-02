IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Kevin McCarthy's quest to become Speaker of the House

  • Democrats plan ahead of November midterms

  • Virginia Rep. Abigail Spanberger runs to keep seat in Congress

    Justice Jackson begins work as the first Black Woman on the Supreme Court

    EXCLUSIVE: O'Rourke "We need solutions, not stunts"

  • Electoral Count Reform Act gets its day in the Senate

  • W.H. Adviser Keisha Lance Bottoms joins The Sunday Show for exclusive interview

  • New documentary captures life and legacy of actor Sidney Poitier

  • Democrat Cheri Beasley in a tight race for senator from deep-red North Carolina.

  • "Declassify, we do": Cohen says Jedi mind tricks don't work for declassification

  • Democrats and Republicans in dead heat in new NBC News Poll

  • Abortion to be key issue ahead of the midterms

  • Sheryl Lee Ralph makes history with first Emmy win

  • Republicans push for a Constitutional convention

  • NYC Mayor Adams: Bussing Migrants is "Inhumane and Anti-American"

  • ADL Finds Hundreds of Law Enforcement Officers in Far-Right Extremist Group

  • A new era of UK-US relations

  • The U.S. marks 21 years since 9/11

  • The U.S. faces a new type of threat 21 years after the 9/11 attacks

  • Russia pulls out troops from areas of Ukraine's Kharkiv region

The Sunday Show

Justice Jackson begins work as the first Black Woman on the Supreme Court

After a monumental Supreme Court Term that saw the fall of Roe V. Wade, the new term is set to start with a new Supreme Court Justice. Trust in the Court is at an all time low, and with even more divisive issues like Affirmative Action and Voting Rights on the docket, this may be an even more impactful term. Jonathan talks to former Democratic Senator Doug Jones about what it all means.Oct. 2, 2022

