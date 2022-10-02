IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Democrats plan ahead of November midterms

The Sunday Show

Democrats plan ahead of November midterms

07:38

With less than five weeks away till the midterms, the Congressional Black Caucus is holding its annual legislative conference in Washington D.C. right now. The influential event is putting a spotlight on key issues that will likely be on the ballot next month...and could offer a preview of how Democrats can keep control of Congress.Oct. 2, 2022

