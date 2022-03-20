British Amb. Karen Pierce reacts to Zelenskyy's plea for more support
The U.K. has spent more than $500 million in aid to help Ukraine deal with a growing humanitarian crisis. But Britain, along with the U.S. and the rest of NATO, is facing growing calls to do more to support Ukraine's military defense.March 20, 2022
