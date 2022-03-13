Russian airstrike on NATO-affiliated military base kills 35 and injures 134
09:38
Share this -
copied
State Department spokesperson Ned Price stops by The Sunday Show with Jonathan Capehart to discuss White House reaction to Russia's airstrike just 12 miles from Ukraine's border with Poland and what an "off-ramp" for Putin looks like amid his relentless targeting of civilian infrastructure.March 13, 2022
UP NEXT
The LGBTQ community is marginalized across the globe -- and here at home
05:20
Ruth Ben-Ghiat on Putin: "There isn't much of an off-ramp, because autocrats don't negotiate"
06:56
Leaders call for war crime probe of Russia amid devastation in Ukraine
08:34
Leaders of Germany and France hold talks with Putin
09:00
Russia's war with Ukraine ramps up with a deadly airstrike
07:37
Ukrainian Ambassador to the United States: “It's a full-fledged war."