    Rep. Omar: I hope we continue to do everything we can for babies and families fleeing Ukraine

The Reidout

Rep. Omar: I hope we continue to do everything we can for babies and families fleeing Ukraine

Ukrainian women and children fleeing Ukraine and the long term impact on these refugees is discussed by Rep. Ilhan Omar. "It is really heartbreaking to see the images that are coming out of Ukraine as one of few members of Congress who not only fled war as a child but lived through war and experienced war as a civilian,” Rep. Omar tells Joy Reid.March 17, 2022

