Rep. Omar: I hope we continue to do everything we can for babies and families fleeing Ukraine
05:36
Share this -
copied
Ukrainian women and children fleeing Ukraine and the long term impact on these refugees is discussed by Rep. Ilhan Omar. "It is really heartbreaking to see the images that are coming out of Ukraine as one of few members of Congress who not only fled war as a child but lived through war and experienced war as a civilian,” Rep. Omar tells Joy Reid.March 17, 2022
Now Playing
Rep. Omar: I hope we continue to do everything we can for babies and families fleeing Ukraine
05:36
UP NEXT
Ukrainian MP tells America: Putin will keep going as far as you let him go
11:38
Mehdi Hasan and Bush alum Jamil Jaffer debate the no-fly zone question
06:38
Sen. Kaine: We will break Putin over the rack of his own bloodlust