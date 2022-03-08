“It’s barbaric action”: Ukrainian tennis star on populace bombarded by Russian shelling
11:35
Share this -
copied
Ukraine’s cities and urban areas are being bombed by Russia as the UN says over 1.7 million people have fled Ukraine. Ukrainian tennis star Sergiy Stakhovsky tells Joy Reid, “Everybody’s trying to resist… but the shelling is a big problem, because if we cannot protect our cities the number of deaths is going to be extreme.” March 8, 2022
Now Playing
“It’s barbaric action”: Ukrainian tennis star on populace bombarded by Russian shelling
11:35
UP NEXT
Russians would use a nuclear weapon first to prevent their defeat expert says
07:35
‘Covert action’ by U.S. to assist Ukraine could be in play Naveed Jamali says
11:20
Joy Reid lambastes Tucker Carlson for suggesting Ketanji Brown Jackson’s LSAT score should be checked
02:52
Ali Velshi reports live from train carrying refugees from Ukraine arriving in Hungary
04:40
Putin leveled outrageous lies about Ukrainian people in rambling diatribe Thursday