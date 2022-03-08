IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    "It's barbaric action": Ukrainian tennis star on populace bombarded by Russian shelling

    Russians would use a nuclear weapon first to prevent their defeat expert says

  'Covert action' by U.S. to assist Ukraine could be in play Naveed Jamali says

  Joy Reid lambastes Tucker Carlson for suggesting Ketanji Brown Jackson's LSAT score should be checked

  Ali Velshi reports live from train carrying refugees from Ukraine arriving in Hungary

  Putin leveled outrageous lies about Ukrainian people in rambling diatribe Thursday

  Expert: Oligarchs targeted in part because they could hide Putin's assets

  Ukrainian reporter: The Ukrainian people submitting to the Kremlin is "impossible"

  'Videos we're seeing at border are horrifying': The discrimination at some Ukraine border crossings

  Zelenskyy to European Parliament: The Ukrainian people will not be broken

  Ukrainian Parliament MP on her 61-year-old dad saying he'll 'crawl' to defend Kyiv

  Malcolm Nance: Zelensky was an improbable character who showed his character when Russia invaded

  Keir Simmons: Putin reportedly believed Ukrainians would welcome Russians with open arms

  Ukrainian Parliament member on brandishing Kalashnikov rifle in anti-Russian show of strength

  Ukrainian government hands out guns to citizens, encourages people to make Molotov cocktails

  Rep. Jackson Lee: Targeting Russian oligarchs, billionaires can help bring ceasefire, resolution

  Joy Reid: Putin tried to rewrite history to suit his deranged ambitions

  Remembering legendary legal mind Constance Baker Motley as Biden narrows SCOTUS search

  Amb. McFaul: Right-wing Trump loyalists praising Putin make America look weak--not Biden

  Vindman: It's deeply disturbing that Trump cheerleaded for world's most belligerent authoritarian

The Reidout

“It’s barbaric action”: Ukrainian tennis star on populace bombarded by Russian shelling

11:35

Ukraine’s cities and urban areas are being bombed by Russia as the UN says over 1.7 million people have fled Ukraine. Ukrainian tennis star Sergiy Stakhovsky tells Joy Reid, “Everybody’s trying to resist… but the shelling is a big problem, because if we cannot protect our cities the number of deaths is going to be extreme.” March 8, 2022

Play All