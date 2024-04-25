IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
‘Crazy’: Will Supreme Court derail ‘presidential immunity’ trial to Trump's benefit?
April 25, 202407:52
    ‘Crazy’: Will Supreme Court derail ‘presidential immunity’ trial to Trump's benefit?

The Reidout

‘Crazy’: Will Supreme Court derail ‘presidential immunity’ trial to Trump's benefit?

07:52

Donald Trump's legal delay strategy has been aided by the Supreme Court experts say. Will the Supreme Court derail his “presidential immunity” trial to Trump's benefit? Joy Reid and her panel of legal experts discuss.April 25, 2024

    ‘Crazy’: Will Supreme Court derail ‘presidential immunity’ trial to Trump's benefit?

