- Now Playing
Polling expert: ‘We are seeing a Roe effect in the polling’06:09
- UP NEXT
Oz: Abortion should be left to ‘women, doctors, local political leaders’10:00
Make No Mistake: Democracy Is on the Midterm Ballot18:48
Voter intimidation efforts ramp up head of the midterms04:00
Chuck Todd: Oz ‘actually underperformed for the opportunity that he had’ in the PA Senate debate05:49
Sen. Bob Casey: John Fetterman 'is prepared right now to be an effective senator.'07:20
Kenyatta: Oz 'wants to put Mastriano in charge of deciding' whether PA women can have an abortion04:01
'Scary proposition for women': Rep. Doyle on Oz claiming abortion should involve 'local politicians'07:17
Despite what some may say, young people ARE motivated to get to the ballot box this 2022 midterm election09:38
When it comes to the 2022 midterms every seat counts: Symone breaks down tight congressional races11:08
Chris Matthews: These election deniers know that votes count; they admit it in how they campaign07:58
Jim Messina: ‘Fetterman lost the battle last night, but may have won the war.’10:43
Did Fetterman lose the battle but win the war last night?03:55
Whitmer: Election deniers pose a huge threat, my opponent is one of them06:36
Senator calls out opponent's extreme views, says he's 'way out of step' with voters07:06
Oz gives most 'heinous, atrocious answer' to abortion question04:53
Tim Ryan: We're gonna do this thing, and we're gonna do it with grassroots support09:32
Oz, Fetterman face off in high-stakes Pennsylvania Senate debate09:28
Two weeks away from midterms is enough time to convince more voters: Pfeiffer08:00
Two weeks until midterm elections02:42
- Now Playing
Polling expert: ‘We are seeing a Roe effect in the polling’06:09
- UP NEXT
Oz: Abortion should be left to ‘women, doctors, local political leaders’10:00
Make No Mistake: Democracy Is on the Midterm Ballot18:48
Voter intimidation efforts ramp up head of the midterms04:00
Chuck Todd: Oz ‘actually underperformed for the opportunity that he had’ in the PA Senate debate05:49
Sen. Bob Casey: John Fetterman 'is prepared right now to be an effective senator.'07:20
Play All