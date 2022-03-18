IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
The Reidout

Joy Reid: Putin will only stop when he realizes the war is unwinnable

10:36

Vladimir Putin’s war against Ukraine has now entered its fourth week. While the Ukrainian people continue to courageously resist, with Russian troops mostly stalled in their ground advances, it has become increasingly clear that Putin has no qualms when it comes to slaughtering civilians. Joy Reid and her panel bring you the latest on the situation in Ukraine.March 18, 2022

