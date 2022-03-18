Joy Reid: Putin will only stop when he realizes the war is unwinnable
10:36
Vladimir Putin’s war against Ukraine has now entered its fourth week. While the Ukrainian people continue to courageously resist, with Russian troops mostly stalled in their ground advances, it has become increasingly clear that Putin has no qualms when it comes to slaughtering civilians. Joy Reid and her panel bring you the latest on the situation in Ukraine.March 18, 2022
