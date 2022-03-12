IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    “Please help us save our children and our parents”: Member of Ukrainian Parliament

    10:20
The Reidout

“Please help us save our children and our parents”: Member of Ukrainian Parliament

10:20

As Vladimir Putin’s army advances toward Kyiv, Ukrainian Member of Parliament Dmytro Gurin told Joy Reid: “I address the people of America. Please call your senator. Call your Congressman. Ask them if the blood of the Ukrainian people is red enough.”March 12, 2022

