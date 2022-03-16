IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Russian state TV employee arrested after on-air protest

  • "Russia’s tactics as dark as anything I’ve seen in my life": Samantha Power, Administrator USAID

    Wagner Group mercenaries reportedly in Ukraine "enmeshed with Russian Ministry of Defense"

    'Important': Amb. Taylor on EU leaders meeting with Zelenskyy in person in Kyiv

  • 'It’s happening again': Hayes on lessons from Russian targeting of Syrian civilians

  • Should a no-fly zone be enforced over Ukraine?

  • Zelenskyy to address Congress virtually

  • The danger journalists face in Ukraine

  • Ending the conflict in Ukraine peacefully

  • Pregnant woman forced to flee Ukraine

  • Kremlin vet: To combat 'barbaric' Putin remember he’s a 'sly fox' who wants to seem scary & unstable

  • Rep. Himes: Putin can be stopped if he ‘believes his political position in Russia is challenged’

  • 'We should look at every option.' State Department Official on aiding Ukrainian refugees

  • 'We have to secure the eastern flank' How the US can protect NATO allies.

  • 'The dominoes might start falling' American journalist on growing Russian dissent

  • Song & Solidarity: Ukrainians sing together while the world sings for Ukraine

  • Why it would still take weeks for Russia to go into Kyiv

  • Michael Crowley assesses hesitance from Biden admin. to call out Russian attacks as war crimes

  • Brennan on Russia annexation of Crimea: 'Should've provided more lethal support to' eastern Ukraine

  • Putin has fallen into the 'dictator trap', says professor

The Reidout

Wagner Group mercenaries reportedly in Ukraine "enmeshed with Russian Ministry of Defense"

Vladimir Putin is reportedly using a shadowy mercenary group in Ukraine called the Wagner Group. “They are very closely enmeshed with the Russian Ministry of Defense,” Foreign Policy National Security Reporter Amy Mackinnon tells Joy Reid. MSNBC analyst Malcolm Nance also joins The ReidOut to discuss.March 16, 2022

