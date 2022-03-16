Wagner Group mercenaries reportedly in Ukraine "enmeshed with Russian Ministry of Defense"
08:02
Share this -
copied
Vladimir Putin is reportedly using a shadowy mercenary group in Ukraine called the Wagner Group. “They are very closely enmeshed with the Russian Ministry of Defense,” Foreign Policy National Security Reporter Amy Mackinnon tells Joy Reid. MSNBC analyst Malcolm Nance also joins The ReidOut to discuss.March 16, 2022
Russian state TV employee arrested after on-air protest
04:51
"Russia’s tactics as dark as anything I’ve seen in my life": Samantha Power, Administrator USAID
11:32
Now Playing
Wagner Group mercenaries reportedly in Ukraine "enmeshed with Russian Ministry of Defense"
08:02
UP NEXT
'Important': Amb. Taylor on EU leaders meeting with Zelenskyy in person in Kyiv
06:52
'It’s happening again': Hayes on lessons from Russian targeting of Syrian civilians