It’s a matter of survival for Russians to buy into state TV propaganda Masha Gessen says
08:34
Vladimir Putin held a pro-war rally in Moscow Friday morning, feeding the Kremlin’s propaganda machine, as Russians continue to remain uninformed about their nation’s invasion of Ukraine. "It's a totalitarian society at this point,” journalist Masha Gessen explains to Joy Reid. “It is a matter of survival for Russians to buy into the picture of the universe that state television is broadcasting to them."March 19, 2022
