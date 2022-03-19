IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    It’s a matter of survival for Russians to buy into state TV propaganda Masha Gessen says

The Reidout

It’s a matter of survival for Russians to buy into state TV propaganda Masha Gessen says

Vladimir Putin held a pro-war rally in Moscow Friday morning, feeding the Kremlin’s propaganda machine, as Russians continue to remain uninformed about their nation’s invasion of Ukraine. "It's a totalitarian society at this point,” journalist Masha Gessen explains to Joy Reid. “It is a matter of survival for Russians to buy into the picture of the universe that state television is broadcasting to them."March 19, 2022

