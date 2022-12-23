Dowd: You're not going to support democracy in one country if you don't support it in your own

Only 86 of 213 House Republicans attended President Zelenskyy's address Wednesday night. Some who did, such as Lauren Boebert and Matt Gaetz, did not stand for applause lines and appeared to be more interested in their phones. Matthew Dowd, founder of Country Over Party, joins Joy Reid to discuss.Dec. 23, 2022