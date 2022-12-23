IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Jan. 6 committee unveils final, 845-page report 

The Reidout

Dowd: You're not going to support democracy in one country if you don't support it in your own

09:13

Only 86 of 213 House Republicans attended President Zelenskyy's address Wednesday night. Some who did, such as Lauren Boebert and Matt Gaetz, did not stand for applause lines and appeared to be more interested in their phones. Matthew Dowd, founder of Country Over Party, joins Joy Reid to discuss.Dec. 23, 2022

    Dowd: You're not going to support democracy in one country if you don't support it in your own

    09:13
