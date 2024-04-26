‘Surreal’: Ex-National Enquirer publisher admits ‘catch-and-kill’ schemes aimed to aid Trump in 2016

Former National Enquirer publisher David Pecker admitted on the witness stand in the Stormy Daniels hush money case that “catch-and-kill” schemes were planned to help Donald Trump in the 2016 election. Lachlan Cartwright, who worked for David Pecker as executive editor at the National Enquirer, and who is now a special correspondent for The Hollywood Reporter, and Susanne Craig, a New York Times investigative reporter, join Joy Reid to discuss.April 26, 2024