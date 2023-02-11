Legal expert: I’m sure Pence knew part of Jan. 6 plot was to stop electoral count

- Now Playing
Legal expert: I’m sure Pence knew part of Jan. 6 plot was to stop electoral count12:00
Schiff: No excuse for Pence to do anything but cooperate with DOJ subpoena06:04
Is Pence subpoena Trump’s nightmare? Ari Melber breaks down DOJ’s pursuit of ‘coup club’11:55
Former Oath Keepers spokesman: We need to take extremism seriously10:39
What the DOJ special counsel might hope to learn from Mike Pence under subpoena08:18
Pence subpoenaed by DOJ special counsel03:48
‘Explosive’: Pence subpoenaed by special counsel in Trump Jan 6. probe11:47
‘He’s going to lose this’: Mike Pence’s chance of challenging DOJ subpoena09:41
Melber: Pence could have evidence people inside government were allegedly involved in Jan. 6 plot04:46
This Conservative judge is on a mission to protect democracy05:14
MAGA rebuked on TV: See Ebro tell U.S. to face ‘Who we are' from Jan. 6 to police brutality06:58
Joe: Trump is so deplorable for trying to attack to Capitol officers over Jan. 604:36
Matt Gaetz condemns Jan 6 violence, denies Trump W.H. pardon testimony | MSNBC11:38
‘Harrowing’ Pelosi attack video released: MAGA conspiracies debunked06:29
Smoking gun in coup case: Trump aide Navarro never had ‘privilege’ in Jan. 6 clash08:32
Ex-Proud Boy testifies against group’s leaders05:20
Facebook ignores risk of Trump inciting violence with lifting of ban07:41
Glenn Kirschner: I believe Donald Trump must be indicted to save our democracy11:11
‘We did this’: Smoking gun busts MAGA militia leader at trial, Melber breaks down sedition case11:46
Guilty: Trump rioter who put feet on Pelosi’s desk convicted on all counts04:37
