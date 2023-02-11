IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Legal expert: I’m sure Pence knew part of Jan. 6 plot was to stop electoral count

    12:00
  • UP NEXT

    Schiff: No excuse for Pence to do anything but cooperate with DOJ subpoena

    06:04

  • Is Pence subpoena Trump’s nightmare? Ari Melber breaks down DOJ’s pursuit of ‘coup club’

    11:55

  • Former Oath Keepers spokesman: We need to take extremism seriously

    10:39

  • What the DOJ special counsel might hope to learn from Mike Pence under subpoena

    08:18

  • Pence subpoenaed by DOJ special counsel

    03:48

  • ‘Explosive’: Pence subpoenaed by special counsel in Trump Jan 6. probe

    11:47

  • ‘He’s going to lose this’: Mike Pence’s chance of challenging DOJ subpoena

    09:41

  • Melber: Pence could have evidence people inside government were allegedly involved in Jan. 6 plot

    04:46

  • This Conservative judge is on a mission to protect democracy 

    05:14

  • MAGA rebuked on TV: See Ebro tell U.S. to face ‘Who we are' from Jan. 6 to police brutality

    06:58

  • Joe: Trump is so deplorable for trying to attack to Capitol officers over Jan. 6

    04:36

  • Matt Gaetz condemns Jan 6 violence, denies Trump W.H. pardon testimony | MSNBC

    11:38

  • ‘Harrowing’ Pelosi attack video released: MAGA conspiracies debunked

    06:29

  • Smoking gun in coup case: Trump aide Navarro never had ‘privilege’ in Jan. 6 clash

    08:32

  • Ex-Proud Boy testifies against group’s leaders

    05:20

  • Facebook ignores risk of Trump inciting violence with lifting of ban

    07:41

  • Glenn Kirschner: I believe Donald Trump must be indicted to save our democracy

    11:11

  • ‘We did this’: Smoking gun busts MAGA militia leader at trial, Melber breaks down sedition case

    11:46

  • Guilty: Trump rioter who put feet on Pelosi’s desk convicted on all counts

    04:37

The Reidout

Legal expert: I’m sure Pence knew part of Jan. 6 plot was to stop electoral count

12:00

Mike Pence has been subpoenaed by the special counsel investigating Donald Trump, as another classified document has been found at Pence’s Indiana home during an FBI search. What really happened between Trump and his vice president in the days leading up to January 6th, and could this be a signal that we are nearing the end of the special counsel investigation of Donald Trump? Joy and her panel of experts discuss.Feb. 11, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Legal expert: I’m sure Pence knew part of Jan. 6 plot was to stop electoral count

    12:00
  • UP NEXT

    Schiff: No excuse for Pence to do anything but cooperate with DOJ subpoena

    06:04

  • Is Pence subpoena Trump’s nightmare? Ari Melber breaks down DOJ’s pursuit of ‘coup club’

    11:55

  • Former Oath Keepers spokesman: We need to take extremism seriously

    10:39

  • What the DOJ special counsel might hope to learn from Mike Pence under subpoena

    08:18

  • Pence subpoenaed by DOJ special counsel

    03:48

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All