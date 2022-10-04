Disturbing, hateful rhetoric from right sign of resurgence of fascism experts say

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Marjorie Taylor Greene saying that Democrats want GOP members dead and are killing Republicans at a recent Trump rally is being slammed as disturbing, hateful rhetoric and a sign of a resurgence of fascism. Joy Reid and her panel discuss.Oct. 4, 2022

