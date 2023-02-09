IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • ‘Hard to think he could’ve been more effective’: Historian praises Biden’s SOTU speech

    11:59
  • Now Playing

    Rep. Crockett: GOP fixated on ‘hurt feelings not actual harm’ at House Oversight Twitter hearing

    07:52
  • UP NEXT

    George Floyd's brother: I want to hear the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act will be passed

    07:38

  • White House Press Sec.: President will meet people where they are in State of the Union address

    11:55

  • College Board SVP: AP African American studies course offers digital library with Coates, Crenshaw

    07:12

  • CRT creator: If you are concerned by America’s rightward drift you must get involved

    06:13

  • DNC chair Harrison on Biden: This president has delivered for the American people

    06:30

  • Tara Setmayer: People need to understand Republican extremists are now the mainstream

    08:51

  • House GOP vote to remove Ilhan Omar ‘demonized and targeted a Black Muslim woman’ Obeidallah says

    04:45

  • Chinese spy balloon ‘two to three school buses in size,’ unsafe to shoot down officials say

    06:20

  • Stuart Stevens: No one embodies the collapse of the party as well as Nikki Haley

    11:01

  • Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee on Biden meeting: We hope to collaborate with Republicans on police reform

    05:30

  • Rep. Omar: They don’t think Muslims, refugees in America can appropriately criticize U.S. policy

    06:58

  • College Board 'bowed to political pressure' in AP African American Studies changes Kendi suggests

    11:57

  • ‘It doesn’t do any good’: Whistleblower says more training not enough to reform police culture

    07:40

  • Florida activist: DeSantis-led GOP wants to make guns easier to access than kids' Rosa Parks book

    12:00

  • Retired commissioner: 40% of Memphis budget goes into policing, recruiting young officers

    07:46

  • Joy Reid on Tyre Nichols death: It’s not the race of the officer--it's the design of the system

    11:47

  • 'We're tired of being told to wait': Activist reacts to police training as remedy for brutality

    08:21

  • LA Mayor Bass on video of Tyre Nichols beating: ‘Officers have to know there will be consequences’

    04:37

The Reidout

Rep. Crockett: GOP fixated on ‘hurt feelings not actual harm’ at House Oversight Twitter hearing

07:52

Some GOP members aired grievances about their personal Twitter accounts at the House Oversight Committee Twitter hearing Rep. Jasmine Crockett says. “If anything came up that was relevant and pressing for the American people it came from the Democratic side,” she tells Joy Reid.Feb. 9, 2023

  • ‘Hard to think he could’ve been more effective’: Historian praises Biden’s SOTU speech

    11:59
  • Now Playing

    Rep. Crockett: GOP fixated on ‘hurt feelings not actual harm’ at House Oversight Twitter hearing

    07:52
  • UP NEXT

    George Floyd's brother: I want to hear the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act will be passed

    07:38

  • White House Press Sec.: President will meet people where they are in State of the Union address

    11:55

  • College Board SVP: AP African American studies course offers digital library with Coates, Crenshaw

    07:12

  • CRT creator: If you are concerned by America’s rightward drift you must get involved

    06:13

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All