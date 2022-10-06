IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Online talk of “civil war” on the rise

  • Rep. Tim Ryan blasts ‘absolute extremist’ J.D. Vance

    Val Demings: Marco Rubio should pay a price for abstaining from vote on FEMA disaster aid

    Charlie Crist: DeSantis talks about freedom yet wants to attack women’s right to choose

  • Prospect of Senate control gives Walker special immunity from calamitous campaign

  • Sen. Mark Kelly would ‘absolutely’ codify Roe into law

  • Georgia’s Senate race shake-up

  • John Fetterman's tattoos, under GOP attack, are memorials to his battle as mayor against gun violence he says

  • 'Sore loser syndrome' What lowered confidence in elections means for midterms

  • Herschel Walker’s son posts video criticizing his father’s morality amid new allegations 

  • Democrats boosting far-right Republicans could backfire

  • NBC News/Telemundo poll: Republican party gaining support among Latino voters

  • Kevin McCarthy's quest to become Speaker of the House

  • Democrats plan ahead of November midterms

  • Virginia Rep. Abigail Spanberger runs to keep seat in Congress

  • EXCLUSIVE: O'Rourke "We need solutions, not stunts"

  • Jan. 6 bombshell? ‘Significant information’ obtained by committee amid Ginni Thomas interview

  • Attack ad on WI Dem features AOC and Ilhan Omar

  • Tale of the Tape: Does Cheney want Dems to win in November?

  • Experts on election denial: 'Pressures in the national political bloodstream are mounting'

The Reidout

Val Demings: Marco Rubio should pay a price for abstaining from vote on FEMA disaster aid

Democratic Florida nominee for U.S. Senate Rep. Val Demings slams Marco Rubio for abstaining from a vote on FEMA disaster aid as their home state continues to reel from the impact of Hurricane Ian. Rep. Val Demings joins Joy Reid saying, “Over and over again, time and time again, when Florida has needed Marco Rubio the most, he has not shown up. We deserve better.”Oct. 6, 2022

