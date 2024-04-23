IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Correcting the record on reparations with Trymaine Lee
April 23, 202426:44

Digital producer Alexis Stodghill and MSNBC correspondent Trymaine Lee discuss the fight for Black reparations, the story of one man who proved how powerful they can be.April 23, 2024

