Why Systems Won’t Save Democrats

Republicans who gamed a broken system are on the verge of ending the right to abortion after 50 years. Dems say “bipartisanship” and “norms” will fix it. They won’t, Mehdi says. But he believes ending the filibuster & expanding SCOTUS will. Sen. Mazie Hirono joins him to talk through her party’s playbook after the bombshell SCOTUS leak, and what methods are left as Republicans continue to enforce the tyranny of minority rule.May 5, 2022