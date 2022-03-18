Weighing U.S. involvement in Ukraine 

On Wednesday, President Biden announced $800 million in additional aid to Ukraine, but he drew the line, once again, at providing fighter jets and enforcing a no-fly-zone. Congressman Gregory Meeks (D-NY) joins Mehdi Hasan to discuss how deep the U.S. involvement in the crisis in Ukraine could get.March 18, 2022
