Saving Ukraine vs. Saving Ukrainians

How does the West help Ukraine while still helping Ukrainians? Those questions may sound the same, but they are not the same. One requires military strategy and fighting wars by proxy, and the other requires the harder, less-sexy work of diplomacy. Former U.S. Ambassador to NATO Ivo Daalder and former foreign correspondent Anatol Lieven join Mehdi Hasan to discuss how the U.S. can learn from its mistakes in places like Afghanistan in the late 80s and Syria in the last decade as it plans for the next steps in Ukraine.March 24, 2022
