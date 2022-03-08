Russia, Ukraine make adjustments for next phase

Russian military forces have been surprised again and again by the resilience of the Ukrainian army. Lieutenant General Russel Honoré joins Katie Phang to discuss how morale amongst Russian soldiers will affect the ongoing conflict.March 8, 2022
