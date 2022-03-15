Russia keeps bombing Ukrainians as talks break down
05:36
With Russia’s military stalled on its way to Kyiv and a fourth round of high level talks between Russian and Ukrainian leaders going nowhere, what’s next for Ukraine? Journalist Oleksiy Sorokin of The Kyiv Independent joins Mehdi Hasan to discuss.March 15, 2022
