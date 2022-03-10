Russia accused of alleged war crimes

Putin’s alleged war crimes in Ukraine have been seen from him before in other countries, such as Syria. Former war crimes prosecutor with the International Criminal Tribunal, Gregory Gordon, joins Katie Phang to discuss the possibility of holding the Russian president accountable.March 10, 2022
