IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • The Hypocrisy Surrounding Religion and Politics

    10:46
  • Now Playing

    Nancy Pelosi's Legacy

    12:13
  • UP NEXT

    GOP Redistricting is Undermining Democracy in State Legislatures

    09:37

  • Elon Musk's Twitter is Imploding

    14:39

  • Has the Media Learned from Its Mistakes Covering Trump?

    14:25

  • Why Elon Musk’s Twitter Tenure Has Been a Mess

    11:00

  • Can Democracy Breathe a Sigh of Relief After the Midterms? Not Quite

    14:06

  • Twitter Chaos Highlight U.S. Insulin Crisis

    13:06

  • GOP Midterm Losses Don’t Bode Well for Trump in 2024

    11:20

  • How the GOP May Have Won the House Before Any Votes Were Cast

    19:28

  • The Fight to Save Alaa Abd el-Fattah

    09:23

  • The 'Zombie Republicans' Whose Political Careers Were Revived

    05:39

  • The ‘Red Wave’ That Wasn’t

    10:01

  • Blue Wave Sweeps Through Michigan

    09:56

  • How Progressive Candidates Beat the Odds on Election Night

    09:41

  • What Would a Majority-GOP House Look Like?

    10:21

  • How Much Should We Trust Midterms Polling?

    08:58

  • Why democracy (and the 2024 presidential elex) is already on the ballot

    08:16

  • This Might Be the Closest Senate Race in the Midterms

    16:30

  • Ex-Trump Envoy Talks Trying to Manage Trump

    12:38

The Mehdi Hasan Show

Nancy Pelosi's Legacy

12:13

Outgoing Speaker Nancy Pelosi will step down from House Democratic leadership, marking the end of an era in U.S. politics. New York Times columnist Michelle Goldberg joins Mehdi to discuss some of the most defining moments of Pelosi’s career.Nov. 18, 2022

  • The Hypocrisy Surrounding Religion and Politics

    10:46
  • Now Playing

    Nancy Pelosi's Legacy

    12:13
  • UP NEXT

    GOP Redistricting is Undermining Democracy in State Legislatures

    09:37

  • Elon Musk's Twitter is Imploding

    14:39

  • Has the Media Learned from Its Mistakes Covering Trump?

    14:25

  • Why Elon Musk’s Twitter Tenure Has Been a Mess

    11:00

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All