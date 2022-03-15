More than 1M Ukrainian children are refugees now

The crisis in Ukraine has caused the largest refugee crisis since World War II. Refael Kruskal is the CEO of Tivka, a Jewish orphanage in Ukraine, and he joins Mehdi Hasan to share his efforts in assisting the children of Ukraine during this difficult time.March 15, 2022
