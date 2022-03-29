Judge sees likely Trump crimes for Jan. 6

As the January 6th committee seeks to speak with Ginni Thomas about her texts to former Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, asking him to throw out the 2020 presidential election results, a federal judge says that then-President Donald Trump likely committed felony obstruction in trying to overturn Biden’s win. NBC News’ Maya Wiley and former Senator Barbara Boxer join Mehdi Hasan to discuss.March 29, 2022
