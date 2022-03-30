Is green energy the answer to Russian oil dependence?
Russia supplies about 10% of the world’s oil supply, allowing it to continue to finance its invasion into Ukraine. Senator Ed Markey joins Mehdi Hasan to discuss green energy as a solution to end dependence on all foreign oil.March 30, 2022
