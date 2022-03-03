Is Biden breaking promise to Black communities?

President Biden’s first State of the Union Address had over 6,500 words, but not one about racial justice. Rashad Robinson, president of “Color of Change,” and Elie Mystal, justice correspondent for ‘The Nation,’ join Mehdi Hasan to discuss the notable absence.March 3, 2022
UP NEXT
Many Americans don’t hear the ‘democracy in danger’ alarm
05:36
Bob Saget dies at age 65
00:15
Nikole Hannah-Jones: GOP education assault is out of the fascist playbook
12:03
As political tensions rise, could outright violence soon follow?
06:23
Mehdi Hasan exposes hypocrisy behind the right’s free speech-focused ‘university’
02:49
SCOTUS to hear case on FBI Muslim surveillance program