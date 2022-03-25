Half of all Ukrainian children displaced

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has caused over half of Ukraine’s children to be displaced. Unicef spokesperson James Elder and abuse prevention specialist Rosalia Rivera join Mehdi Hasan to discuss the potential dangers many of these kids face when taking shelter in foreign countries.March 25, 2022
UP NEXT
Mehdi Hasan introduces you to Putin’s favorite fascist philosopher
08:05
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas hospitalized with flu-like symptoms
00:46
Sen. Warren is glad Joe Biden is dealing with Russia right now
10:31
Many Americans don’t hear the ‘democracy in danger’ alarm
05:36
Bob Saget dies at age 65
00:15
Nikole Hannah-Jones: GOP education assault is out of the fascist playbook