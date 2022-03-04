Criminal charges for Trump?

The House Jan. 6 committee has outlined a potential criminal case against Trump for his alleged role in the insurrection , but are actually charges on the horizon for the former president? Civil rights lawyer and former prosecutor David Henderson and former U.S. Attorney Barbara McQuade join Mehdi Hasan to discuss.March 4, 2022
