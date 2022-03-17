An insider’s look at Zelenskyy

Today, Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelenskyy spoke in front of Congress imploring the United States to further aid Ukraine. Former advisor to Zelenskyy Igor Novikov joins Katie Phang to give insight on his former boss.March 17, 2022
