  • In war-battered Kharkiv, Ukrainian resilience takes the form of music in a bomb shelter

  • DOJ taps veteran prosecutor to investigate oligarchs

  • Kyiv under curfew

    Washington Post book critic on ‘how to read Vladimir Putin’

    Amb. Yovanovitch: ‘I never expected to see this in Ukraine’

  • Russian state TV employee arrested after on-air protest

  • "Russia’s tactics as dark as anything I’ve seen in my life": Samantha Power, Administrator USAID

  • Wagner Group mercenaries reportedly in Ukraine "enmeshed with Russian Ministry of Defense"

  • 'Important': Amb. Taylor on EU leaders meeting with Zelenskyy in person in Kyiv

  • 'It’s happening again': Hayes on lessons from Russian targeting of Syrian civilians

  • Should a no-fly zone be enforced over Ukraine?

  • Zelenskyy to address Congress virtually

  • The danger journalists face in Ukraine

  • Ending the conflict in Ukraine peacefully

  • Pregnant woman forced to flee Ukraine

  • Kremlin vet: To combat 'barbaric' Putin remember he’s a 'sly fox' who wants to seem scary & unstable

  • Rep. Himes: Putin can be stopped if he ‘believes his political position in Russia is challenged’

  • 'We should look at every option.' State Department Official on aiding Ukrainian refugees

  • 'We have to secure the eastern flank' How the US can protect NATO allies.

  • 'The dominoes might start falling' American journalist on growing Russian dissent

The Last Word

Washington Post book critic on ‘how to read Vladimir Putin’

Throughout Russia's invasion of Ukraine, many people have tried and failed to figure out what it is President Vladimir Putin really wants. MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell speaks to Washington Post book critic Carlos Lozada about what can be learned about Putin's goals by analyzing the speeches and writings of the former KGB agent.March 16, 2022

