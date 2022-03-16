Washington Post book critic on ‘how to read Vladimir Putin’
07:00
Share this -
copied
Throughout Russia's invasion of Ukraine, many people have tried and failed to figure out what it is President Vladimir Putin really wants. MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell speaks to Washington Post book critic Carlos Lozada about what can be learned about Putin's goals by analyzing the speeches and writings of the former KGB agent.March 16, 2022
In war-battered Kharkiv, Ukrainian resilience takes the form of music in a bomb shelter
05:29
DOJ taps veteran prosecutor to investigate oligarchs
05:55
Kyiv under curfew
03:03
Now Playing
Washington Post book critic on ‘how to read Vladimir Putin’
07:00
UP NEXT
Amb. Yovanovitch: ‘I never expected to see this in Ukraine’
05:56
Russian state TV employee arrested after on-air protest