IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • ‘Privacy and liberty are at stake’ with Roe v. Wade reversal

    05:34

  • Lawrence: Clarence Thomas's wife, Ginni, needs a 'great f---ing criminal' lawyer

    06:43
  • Now Playing

    Sen. Whitehouse: Supreme Court must investigate Justice Thomas’s Jan. 6 votes

    06:12
  • UP NEXT

    Lawrence: Uvalde coverup ‘scheduled to last at least six months’

    05:03

  • Lawrence: Prosecutors are watching the Jan. 6th Cmte.’s case against Trump

    09:27

  • Tribe: Even Trump's lawyer will need an 'f'ing great' defense attorney

    04:09

  • Katyal: January 6 hearings are ‘hard for Merrick Garland to ignore’

    02:32

  • Sen. Warnock: ‘A vote is a kind of prayer’ for the world we desire

    07:01

  • Rep. Adam Schiff on Second Jan. 6 Hearing

    07:00

  • Lawrence on the cascade of failures by Uvalde police

    15:36

  • David Hogg: This time is different

    03:59

  • Lawrence: For Republicans, ‘guns are more important than children’

    15:44

  • ‘Infuriating’: Teachers union president blasts GOP idea of arming teachers

    02:45

  • Lawrence: McConaughey gun safety speech may be most important an actor’s ever given

    20:29

  • Ben Rhodes: Zelenskyy shows the courage Putin doesn’t have

    03:17

  • GOP election deniers are running to oversee elections

    05:34

  • Lawrence: Texas officials’ Uvalde response is wait ‘and do nothing’

    09:09

  • Silence from Texas officials turns grief to anger in Uvalde

    08:55

  • Fed looks for Goldilocks: Taming inflation without tanking economy

    05:44

  • DOJ won't charge Trump allies Mark Meadows & Dan Scavino

    04:04

The Last Word

Sen. Whitehouse: Supreme Court must investigate Justice Thomas’s Jan. 6 votes

06:12

Democratic Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse is calling on Supreme Court Chief Justice Roberts to investigate after The Washington Post reported that Justice Clarence Thomas’s wife was in contact with Trump attorney John Eastman, who was pushing the plan for VP Mike Pence to fail to certify the 2020 election results.June 16, 2022

  • ‘Privacy and liberty are at stake’ with Roe v. Wade reversal

    05:34

  • Lawrence: Clarence Thomas's wife, Ginni, needs a 'great f---ing criminal' lawyer

    06:43
  • Now Playing

    Sen. Whitehouse: Supreme Court must investigate Justice Thomas’s Jan. 6 votes

    06:12
  • UP NEXT

    Lawrence: Uvalde coverup ‘scheduled to last at least six months’

    05:03

  • Lawrence: Prosecutors are watching the Jan. 6th Cmte.’s case against Trump

    09:27

  • Tribe: Even Trump's lawyer will need an 'f'ing great' defense attorney

    04:09

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All