  • Russia says U.S. declared 'economic war' while lying about war in Ukraine

  • Russian state TV pundits call on Putin to end Ukraine attacks

    Rep. Schiff: U.S. companies need to stop doing business in Russia

    Russians being told their soldiers are ‘incredibly generous, careful with civilians’ expert says

  • “Putin won’t stop with Ukraine, believe me”: Mariupol city council member

  • Amb. Yovanovitch: Handling of Ukraine under Trump gave Putin 'encouragement’

  • ‘Don’t Look Up’ director on climate crisis

  • Hayes: Why the idea of ‘mutually assured destruction’ is as relevant as ever

  • Ukrainian lawmaker on the ground in Kyiv

  • Could Ukraine be Putin’s Afghanistan?

  • Kremlin vet says Putin aides will overthrow him before sharing 'bad news,' as U.S. intel braces for escalation

  • Inside Zelenskyy’s state of mind as Ukrainian forces hold off Putin’s troops

  • Russia spreads disinfo about Mariupol attack

  • The journey to get out of Ukraine

  • Ukrainian Parliament Member: Putin won’t stop unless the world stops him

  • The Ukrainian military is outperforming the Russians, but how will it end?

  • 'Americans know what the cost of war is' Why a no-fly zone is a 'non-starter' for the US

  • UNICEF Dir. Catherine Russell explains the ‘desperate situation’ in both Ukraine and Afghanistan

  • Joe: This is what Russians do because this is all they're capable of doing

  • Mariupol deputy mayor: ‘Not possible’ for Ukrainians to evacuate due to ‘continuous bombing’

The Last Word

Rep. Schiff: U.S. companies need to stop doing business in Russia

MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell speaks to Congressman Adam Schiff about how American businesses pulling out of the Russian market has a "psychological impact" on everyday Russians and can break through Vladimir Putin's firewall.March 11, 2022

Play All