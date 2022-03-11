Rep. Schiff: U.S. companies need to stop doing business in Russia
03:02
Share this -
copied
MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell speaks to Congressman Adam Schiff about how American businesses pulling out of the Russian market has a "psychological impact" on everyday Russians and can break through Vladimir Putin's firewall.March 11, 2022
Russia says U.S. declared 'economic war' while lying about war in Ukraine
07:32
Russian state TV pundits call on Putin to end Ukraine attacks
08:40
Now Playing
Rep. Schiff: U.S. companies need to stop doing business in Russia
03:02
UP NEXT
Russians being told their soldiers are ‘incredibly generous, careful with civilians’ expert says
06:46
“Putin won’t stop with Ukraine, believe me”: Mariupol city council member
11:02
Amb. Yovanovitch: Handling of Ukraine under Trump gave Putin 'encouragement’