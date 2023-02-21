IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Lawrence: Tucker Carlson and Rupert Murdoch think Fox viewers are stupid

The Last Word

Lawrence: Tucker Carlson and Rupert Murdoch think Fox viewers are stupid

06:08

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell analyzes new reporting from Axios and other outlets that House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has given Fox host Tucker Carlson access to 41,000 hours of surveillance footage recorded during the January 6th Attack on the Capitol, and explains how Carlson may use the material to downplay the severity of the Capitol riot.Feb. 21, 2023

    Lawrence: Tucker Carlson and Rupert Murdoch think Fox viewers are stupid

