Lawrence: SCOTUS ‘threw out half of Trump’s appeal’ in immunity case
Feb. 29, 202409:40

The Last Word

Lawrence: SCOTUS ‘threw out half of Trump’s appeal’ in immunity case

09:40

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the Supreme Court dismissed half of Donald Trump’s immunity claims in deciding to hear the case. Neal Katyal joins to discuss how he would answer the narrow question the Supreme Court will consider on immunity and what the court’s “slow schedule” means for Trump “evading the law” by delaying the trial.Feb. 29, 2024

