    Lawrence: ‘It is up to Josh Shapiro to save America’

The Last Word

Lawrence: ‘It is up to Josh Shapiro to save America’

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains why Pennsylvania’s Democratic candidate for governor, Josh Shapiro, has the job of saving work done in Pennsylvania 235 years ago by the delegates to the Constitutional Convention who created the government that some Republicans are trying to destroy.May 19, 2022

