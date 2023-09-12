IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Sen. Whitehouse blasts Justice Alito for ‘deliberately’ misleading recusal refusal

    03:38

  • Weissmann: Trump bid for new judge in Jan. 6 case is for ‘MAGA base’

    06:47
  • Now Playing

    Lawrence: Donald Trump has been lying about 9/11 since 9/11

    09:27
  • UP NEXT

    Anger over Nixon pardon mirrors divide over Trump

    07:27

  • Rep. Gwen Moore: WI GOP ‘afraid democracy will subvert their effort to stay in power’

    09:35

  • Why Trump may seek removal of Georgia case to federal court

    06:30

  • Michael Daly: Giuliani’s RICO expertise is ‘as fake as his hair color’

    04:54

  • Lawrence: Guilty fmr. Trump aide Navarro was afraid to open his mouth in court

    07:46

  • E. Jean Carroll beats Donald Trump in court - again

    05:20

  • ‘He's toast, it's over’: Attorney on the evidence that could doom Trump in docs case

    08:31

  • Lawrence: It was a good day for Fani Willis and a bad day for two Trump co-defendants

    04:52

  • Sen. Whitehouse files ethics complaint against Justice Alito

    05:43

  • Neal Katyal responds to attacks from Trump co-defendant over Burning Man festival

    06:50

  • Lawrence: If Jan. 6 leader of 'Trump's army' gets 22 years, what about Trump?

    07:10

  • House Dems want to subpoena Jared Kushner fund that got $2B from Saudis

    09:03

  • Old video of Vivek Ramaswamy resurfaces amid criticism of his political experience

    04:59

  • ‘A trial run’: Anti-abortion extremists look to target Texas highways

    05:08

  • MI Sec. of State: Election workers ‘more emboldened’ despite growing threats

    06:22

  • FL officials reportedly wanted ‘opposing’ views on slavery for college-level course

    06:58

  • Rep. Frost on gun violence: Let’s elect those who ‘give a damn’ about us

    04:02

The Last Word

Lawrence: Donald Trump has been lying about 9/11 since 9/11

09:27

While Pres. Biden spoke to a crowd of more than 1,000 on a military base to commemorate 9/11, Donald Trump had no public appearances only releasing a video message on social media after years of lies saying he lost “hundreds” and “many, many” friends in the terrorist attacks 22 years ago. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell discusses with Democratic Rep. Daniel Goldman who represents the portion of New York City that includes Ground Zero.Sept. 12, 2023

MSNBC Daily: Subscribe and stay on top of today's top stories.

  • Sen. Whitehouse blasts Justice Alito for ‘deliberately’ misleading recusal refusal

    03:38

  • Weissmann: Trump bid for new judge in Jan. 6 case is for ‘MAGA base’

    06:47
  • Now Playing

    Lawrence: Donald Trump has been lying about 9/11 since 9/11

    09:27
  • UP NEXT

    Anger over Nixon pardon mirrors divide over Trump

    07:27

  • Rep. Gwen Moore: WI GOP ‘afraid democracy will subvert their effort to stay in power’

    09:35

  • Why Trump may seek removal of Georgia case to federal court

    06:30

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All