Lawrence: Donald Trump has been lying about 9/11 since 9/11

While Pres. Biden spoke to a crowd of more than 1,000 on a military base to commemorate 9/11, Donald Trump had no public appearances only releasing a video message on social media after years of lies saying he lost “hundreds” and “many, many” friends in the terrorist attacks 22 years ago. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell discusses with Democratic Rep. Daniel Goldman who represents the portion of New York City that includes Ground Zero.Sept. 12, 2023