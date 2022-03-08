Lawrence: ‘A no-fly zone is actually an aerial combat zone’
04:22
Share this -
copied
MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell says a so-called “no-fly zone” over Ukraine would actually mean “the United States would have to shoot down Russian planes and somehow intercept Russian missiles in-flight.”March 8, 2022
Americans volunteer to join Ukraine fight
06:31
Pussy Riot founder to Russian protesters: ‘Use your voice while you still can’
08:03
Now Playing
Lawrence: ‘A no-fly zone is actually an aerial combat zone’
04:22
UP NEXT
At Hungarian border, Ukrainian refugees defy Russian invasion with hope
07:00
McFaul: Captured Russians have no explanation for why they're in Ukraine