The Last Word

Kamala Harris’s successes overlooked by political media

04:42

Foreign Affairs Analyst David Rothkopf shares his in-depth reporting on the foreign relations work Vice President Kamala Harris is doing for the President, arguing that her story isn’t getting out. “Foreign policy is not done in front of the camera very often,” Rothkopf tells MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell.Dec. 24, 2021

