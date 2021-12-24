IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Kamala Harris's successes overlooked by political media
Foreign Affairs Analyst David Rothkopf shares his in-depth reporting on the foreign relations work Vice President Kamala Harris is doing for the President, arguing that her story isn’t getting out. “Foreign policy is not done in front of the camera very often,” Rothkopf tells MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell.
Kamala Harris's successes overlooked by political media
