Joyce Chisale: Thank you for supporting KIND

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Secy. Buttigieg: Biden is confident Build Back Better will pass07:46
Now Playing
Joyce Chisale: Thank you for supporting KIND02:51
UP NEXT
Lawrence: Their silence proves Republicans fear Jan. 6 cmte.07:20
CA Medical Board President ‘stalked’ by anti-vaccine group04:47
Joyce Chisale makes it to medical school04:48
Lawrence: Jim Jordan is afraid of the Jan. 6 Select Cmte.08:07
Rep. Crow: ‘I’ve been angry’ about new texts between Meadows & GOP lawmakers04:15
Lawrence: Jan. 6 texts prove Trump allies never thought he could lead06:24
Sen. Murphy: Sandy Hook Elementary School ‘will never be the same’05:14
'We want to get it right': Jan. 6 cmte. will hold public hearings03:16
1/6 Cmte.: Meadows said Natl. Guard would 'protect pro Trump people'05:09
Bradley Whitford: Ady Barkan film erases false divide between personal and political05:39
Mary Trump: Donald Trump had the power to stop Jan. 6 riot06:06
Biden moves closer to ousting Trump Postmaster General05:02
Georgia Republicans purge Black Democrats from election boards04:10
Katyal: Court ruling ‘total body slam’ on Trump claim04:35
Fmr. Impeachment Mgr.: Meadows’ lawsuit against Jan. 6 Cmte. undermines rule of law06:02
K.I.N.D. student: ‘I am lucky’ for scholarship02:20
Rep. Katie Porter breaks down the Build Back Better Bill and how it helps you04:51
Roger Stone to invoke Fifth Amendment in Jan. 6 probe03:34
Joyce Chisale: Thank you for supporting KIND02:51
Viewers tweeted about their excitement to see Joyce Chisale’s update on her first year at medical school. Joyce shares her thanks and gratitude.Dec. 17, 2021
Secy. Buttigieg: Biden is confident Build Back Better will pass07:46
Now Playing
Joyce Chisale: Thank you for supporting KIND02:51
UP NEXT
Lawrence: Their silence proves Republicans fear Jan. 6 cmte.07:20
CA Medical Board President ‘stalked’ by anti-vaccine group04:47
Joyce Chisale makes it to medical school04:48
Lawrence: Jim Jordan is afraid of the Jan. 6 Select Cmte.08:07