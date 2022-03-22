Gessen: Many Russians feel they 'didn't do enough' to stop Putin's invasion

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Ketanji Brown Jackson pays tribute to first Black female federal judge02:58
Lawrence: Supreme Court confirmation hearings are not about qualifications06:42
Now Playing
Gessen: Many Russians feel they 'didn't do enough' to stop Putin's invasion06:39
UP NEXT
Sen. Klobuchar: Ukrainians are ‘determined to resist’ Putin’s invasion02:57
Russia expert: Putin’s version ‘quite disconnected… from the reality’ of Ukrainian suffering06:32
Lawrence: ‘No-fly fantasy’ in Ukraine07:03
Rick Stengel: Chinese President Xi Jinping is Putin’s ‘last friend’01:08
Modern wars kill more civilians than soldiers. Putin’s Ukraine Invasion proves it.05:07
Fmr. KGB Agent: Ukraine is Putin's ‘failure,’ not Russian intelligence03:59
Why a more neutral China is tougher for Russia04:20
Lawrence: Putin wants to terrorize Ukraine into surrender06:17
Fukuyama: Putin is raising the stakes to justify the ‘unjustifiable’05:02
Russia expert: Putin ‘obviously feels very cornered’04:47
Rep. Schiff: ‘Vladimir Putin is a war criminal’03:25
Lawrence: Vladimir Putin knows he's killing babies06:21
Washington Post book critic on ‘how to read Vladimir Putin’07:00
Amb. Yovanovitch: ‘I never expected to see this in Ukraine’05:56
Russian state TV employee arrested after on-air protest04:51
Pregnant woman & baby die after Russian hospital attack05:47
‘This invasion galvanized Ukrainian society’: Joshua Yaffa on his reporting from Ukraine07:20
Gessen: Many Russians feel they 'didn't do enough' to stop Putin's invasion06:39
MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell speaks with the New Yorker's Masha Gessen about the hundreds of thousands of Russians who have fled their country over Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine.March 22, 2022
Ketanji Brown Jackson pays tribute to first Black female federal judge02:58
Lawrence: Supreme Court confirmation hearings are not about qualifications06:42
Now Playing
Gessen: Many Russians feel they 'didn't do enough' to stop Putin's invasion06:39
UP NEXT
Sen. Klobuchar: Ukrainians are ‘determined to resist’ Putin’s invasion02:57
Russia expert: Putin’s version ‘quite disconnected… from the reality’ of Ukrainian suffering06:32
Lawrence: ‘No-fly fantasy’ in Ukraine07:03