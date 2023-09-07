IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
The Last Word

E. Jean Carroll beats Donald Trump in court - again

05:20

A federal judge cited the legal doctrine collateral estoppel when he ruled that Donald Trump is liable--for a second time, for making defamatory statements about writer E. Jean Carroll in 2019 when she went public with claims that he sexually assaulted her. Former prosecutor for the Eastern District of New York Faith Gay joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss.Sept. 7, 2023

