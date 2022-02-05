IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Class changes student’s mind about critical race theory

The Last Word

Class changes student’s mind about critical race theory

There is one class on critical race theory in the state of Mississippi, and lawmakers are trying to have it banned. But an admittedly conservative white student at the University of Mississippi School of Law is defending the class. Mississippi reporter Molly Minta tells Jonathan Capehart the student, Brittany Murphree, wants other people to have the same “eye opening” experience she had.Feb. 5, 2022

    Class changes student’s mind about critical race theory

