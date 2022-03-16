IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • In war-battered Kharkiv, Ukrainian resilience takes the form of music in a bomb shelter

    05:29

  • DOJ taps veteran prosecutor to investigate oligarchs

    05:55

  • Kyiv under curfew

    03:03

  • Washington Post book critic on ‘how to read Vladimir Putin’

    07:00
  • Now Playing

    Amb. Yovanovitch: ‘I never expected to see this in Ukraine’

    05:56
  • UP NEXT

    Russian state TV employee arrested after on-air protest

    04:51

  • "Russia’s tactics as dark as anything I’ve seen in my life": Samantha Power, Administrator USAID

    11:32

  • Wagner Group mercenaries reportedly in Ukraine "enmeshed with Russian Ministry of Defense"

    08:02

  • 'Important': Amb. Taylor on EU leaders meeting with Zelenskyy in person in Kyiv

    06:52

  • 'It’s happening again': Hayes on lessons from Russian targeting of Syrian civilians

    06:56

  • Should a no-fly zone be enforced over Ukraine?

    08:58

  • Zelenskyy to address Congress virtually

    09:24

  • The danger journalists face in Ukraine

    05:04

  • Ending the conflict in Ukraine peacefully

    06:54

  • Pregnant woman forced to flee Ukraine

    08:28

  • Kremlin vet: To combat 'barbaric' Putin remember he’s a 'sly fox' who wants to seem scary & unstable

    11:01

  • Rep. Himes: Putin can be stopped if he ‘believes his political position in Russia is challenged’

    05:01

  • 'We should look at every option.' State Department Official on aiding Ukrainian refugees

    08:28

  • 'We have to secure the eastern flank' How the US can protect NATO allies.

    03:31

  • 'The dominoes might start falling' American journalist on growing Russian dissent

    04:41

The Last Word

Amb. Yovanovitch: ‘I never expected to see this in Ukraine’

05:56

Former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch tells Lawrence O’Donnell that she never imagined a full-scale invasion of Ukraine by Russia “even though we know what Putin is capable of.”March 16, 2022

  • In war-battered Kharkiv, Ukrainian resilience takes the form of music in a bomb shelter

    05:29

  • DOJ taps veteran prosecutor to investigate oligarchs

    05:55

  • Kyiv under curfew

    03:03

  • Washington Post book critic on ‘how to read Vladimir Putin’

    07:00
  • Now Playing

    Amb. Yovanovitch: ‘I never expected to see this in Ukraine’

    05:56
  • UP NEXT

    Russian state TV employee arrested after on-air protest

    04:51

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All