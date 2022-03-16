Amb. Yovanovitch: ‘I never expected to see this in Ukraine’
05:56
Share this -
copied
Former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch tells Lawrence O’Donnell that she never imagined a full-scale invasion of Ukraine by Russia “even though we know what Putin is capable of.”March 16, 2022
In war-battered Kharkiv, Ukrainian resilience takes the form of music in a bomb shelter
05:29
DOJ taps veteran prosecutor to investigate oligarchs
05:55
Kyiv under curfew
03:03
Washington Post book critic on ‘how to read Vladimir Putin’
07:00
Now Playing
Amb. Yovanovitch: ‘I never expected to see this in Ukraine’
05:56
UP NEXT
Russian state TV employee arrested after on-air protest